‘People’ names John Legend the “Sexiest Man Alive”

It’s official, this week People named singer and entertainer, John Legend, the “Sexiest Man Alive!”

Some may disagree, but for the most part People does a great job of vetting this honored tradition. Previous winners include; Channing Tatum, David Beckham, Adam Levine, Chris Hemsworth, Hugh Jackman, Matthew McConaughey, Ryan Reynolds, Bradley Cooper, Dwayne Johnson and last year’s winner Idris Elba.

What do you think of this year’s pick?

John Legend Is PEOPLE's #SexiestManAlive 2019: 'I'm Excited but a Little Scared at the Same Time' https://t.co/qBIpYSozLf pic.twitter.com/gByepXc7dN — People (@people) November 13, 2019