‘People’ names John Legend the “Sexiest Man Alive”

Posted by: KS95 November 14, 2019 23 Views

It’s official, this week People named singer and entertainer, John Legend, the “Sexiest Man Alive!”

Some may disagree, but for the most part People does a great job of vetting this honored tradition. Previous winners include; Channing Tatum, David Beckham, Adam Levine, Chris Hemsworth, Hugh Jackman, Matthew McConaughey, Ryan Reynolds, Bradley Cooper, Dwayne Johnson and last year’s winner Idris Elba.

What do you think of this year’s pick?

