PETA protests Bo Peep’s new look in Disney-Pixar’s “Toy Story 4”

Ugh … leave it to PETA to find something to protest about. There are times when PETA has the best intentions, and for that we are thankful for their actions and their tenacity so to speak. But then there are times when it just seems like they are REALLY REACHING for something, for example when they wanted to get rid of “anti-animal” idioms.

What are they protesting now? Bo Peeps new look for the upcoming “Toy Story 4” film. In the photos Peep is carrying a traditional shepherd’s crook; however, PETA reached out to director Josh Cooley asking that change the look and “complete the character’s transformation by retiring her crook — a tool historically used to hook lambs by the legs and neck in the wool industry.”

Seriously?!

Lauren Thomasson, PETA Manager of Animals in Film and Television, went on record to say, “A ‘badass’ Bo Peep would likely bop the shearers, not the sheep.” She continued by saying, “[A] symbol of domination over any animal is a thing of the past and not something that belongs in Toy Story 4. Won’t you please consider removing Bo Peep’s crook from the final animation?”

At this point we’re not even sure how important this crook is to film, since very little is known about its plot. But we highly doubt Bo Peep will be using her traditional crook to harm any animals in the animated making of the film.

Disney-Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” hits theaters on June 21 either way, but will Bo Peep be yielding her shepherd’s crook?! That we’ll just have to wait and see.