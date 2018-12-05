PETA wants us to stop using “anti-animal” idioms

Posted by: KS95 December 5, 2018

The internet is buzzing because PETA has decided that people should stop using age-old idioms that contain “anti-animal” language and are rooted in “speciesiem.” Hmmmm … interesting.

What does that mean for us? Well instead of saying, “bring home the bacon,” they would prefer we say, “bring home the bagel.” And instead of people saying they’re going to, “kill two birds with one stone,” they would prefer we say, “feed two birds with one scone.”

Read the suggested list below:

Once the list was posted others joined in, and had a few added phrases:

