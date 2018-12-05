PETA wants us to stop using “anti-animal” idioms

The internet is buzzing because PETA has decided that people should stop using age-old idioms that contain “anti-animal” language and are rooted in “speciesiem.” Hmmmm … interesting.

What does that mean for us? Well instead of saying, “bring home the bacon,” they would prefer we say, “bring home the bagel.” And instead of people saying they’re going to, “kill two birds with one stone,” they would prefer we say, “feed two birds with one scone.”

Read the suggested list below:

Words matter, and as our understanding of social justice evolves, our language evolves along with it. Here’s how to remove speciesism from your daily conversations. pic.twitter.com/o67EbBA7H4 — PETA (@peta) December 4, 2018

Just as it became unacceptable to use racist, homophobic, or ableist language, phrases that trivialize cruelty to animals will vanish as more people begin to appreciate animals for who they are and start ‘bringing home the bagels’ instead of the bacon. — PETA (@peta) December 4, 2018

Once the list was posted others joined in, and had a few added phrases:

Curiosity thrilled the cat! https://t.co/eAySyiwLQl — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) December 4, 2018