Pete Davidson tells Jimmy Fallon his engagement to Ariana Grande is “LIT”

Posted by: KS95 June 21, 2018 20 Views

Recently we’ve been hearing a lot of rumors about the engagement of Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande! Well…on Wednesday, Davidson made an appearance and “The Tonight Show” to confirm the news. He also made sure to add in how “f**king lit” it was to be engaged to Grande.

“You know you didn’t have to get engaged to Ariana Grande to come on our show,” Jimmy Fallon said to start his interview of Davidson.

“But I did, though,” Davidson replied.

“I feel like I won a contest,” he added.

Oh, Davidson…SMH. Watch the interview will Fallon below:

