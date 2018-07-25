Peter Dinklage and Elle Fanning star in new film, “I Think We’re Alone Now”

Momentum Pictures just released a new teaser trailer for their upcoming film, “I Think We’re Alone Now” starring Peter Dinklage (you know him from Game of Thrones) and Elle Fanning (Dakota’s younger sister) in a post-apocalyptic drama.

Now most films from this … let’s say “genre” … feature some sort of virus that has overtaken the human race leaving behind only wreckage, stray pets, wild zombies, and complete sadness, but this film is very different.

Dinklage plays Del, a recluse who wanders through his now-desolate small town in New York after an unknown cause exterminates the human population. Del is completely content in his uninterrupted solitude until he stumbles upon Grace (played by Elle Fanning), a Chatty Cathy who wants to stick around.

Reed Morano (from The Handmaid’s Tale) directs the film, and also serves as director of photography AND camera operator!

“I Think We’re Alone Now” debuts in theaters nationwide September 21.

