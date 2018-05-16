Pink shuts down an ageist Twitter user

We all know that Pink is certainly not afraid to express her opinion, especially when it comes to overly harsh criticism or unfair shaming. Remember her now infamous Super Bowl shutdown? IF not, you can scroll to end of this post to jog your memory.

But anyway, this time a Twitter troll tried to comment on her age and appearance … not smart, bro! Needless to say, she shut that down pretty quickly.

Read the tweets below:

Here‘s what the Twitter user said, “Wow Pink looks so old that should be named Purple instead,”

…and here’s Pink’s response.

You must be from la. Well, there are a few people left in the world that choose to age naturally. And I’ve earned every fucking minute of my 38 years. How you lookin though? Cause I never heard of ya til you put my name in your mouth. I shall call you little purple troll. https://t.co/3WcH2TRrHW — P!nk (@Pink) May 16, 2018

I am of the mindset that it’s a blessing to grow old. That if your face has lines around your eyes and mouth it means you’ve laughed a lot. I pray I look older in 10 years, cause that will mean I’m alive. 🤙🏼 — P!nk (@Pink) May 16, 2018

For those of you that don’t remember the “Super Bowl Incident” here you are:

If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it 1000 times. Pink sucks and if you like her singing you’re dumb #SuperBowl — Sullivan Grundy (@King_Sullivan) February 4, 2018