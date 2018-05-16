Pink shuts down an ageist Twitter user
Pink shuts down an ageist Twitter user

We all know that Pink is certainly not afraid to express her opinion, especially when it comes to overly harsh criticism or unfair shaming. Remember her now infamous Super Bowl shutdown? IF not, you can scroll to end of this post to jog your memory.

But anyway, this time a Twitter troll tried to comment on her age and appearance … not smart, bro! Needless to say, she shut that down pretty quickly.

Read the tweets below:

Here‘s what the Twitter user said, “Wow Pink looks so old that should be named Purple instead,”

…and here’s Pink’s response.

For those of you that don’t remember the “Super Bowl Incident” here you are:

