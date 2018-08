Lately people and the press have been bashing Pink for cancelling a few of her concerts for health reasons, but during a recent concert, Pink stopped mid-concert to go hug a grieving teen!

Why you ask? The teen was holding a sign that said, “Hi, my name’s Leah. I’m 14 years old and I just lost my beautiful mum. I would love a hug.” Pink saw the request and took action.

Reason No. 62984675 why we love that Pink is a KS95 artist!