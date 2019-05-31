Pixar releases trailer for ‘Onward’ set in a suburban fantasy world
Pixar is responsible for many of the films we know and love. Think … Toy Story, Coco, Monster’s Inc., Up, Wall-E, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles and now think Onward!

A trailer for the upcoming film about two elf brothers set in a suburban fantasy world, Onward was released earlier this week. The new film features the voices of Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer!

Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there. Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new original feature film is directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae—the team behind “Monsters University.” “Onward” releases in theaters on March 6, 2020.

Watch the trailer below:

