It seems the miserable polar vortex has claimed a KS95er. You all know good ole’ Rudy from the KS95 Morning Show … welp after a long day in the studio, Rudy came out to find his poor car just wouldn’t start.

Luckily he’s a responsible Minnesotan and had a jumper pack on hand. But let that be a lesson for us all to be safe, and prepared during this extreme cold.