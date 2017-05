Poll: Dave Dahl with a mustache OR without a mustache?

It’s Dave Dahl’s 40th Anniversary at KSTP!!

Check out this photo KSTP made to celebrate the Anniversary..

So, we had to ask the question….

Dave Dahl: With a mustache or without a mustache? No Mustache Mustache



You can also text “Hair” or “NoHair” to #75617

Click here to send Dave Dahl a congratulatory message on the KSTP website!