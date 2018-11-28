This poor iguana just wants to eat his lunch!

Posted by: KS95 November 28, 2018 11 Views

We’ve all been there. You’re ready to eat the delicious meal you just made or just purchased, your mouth is salivating and you’re so excited. Then out of nowhere … you drop it. ALL. OVER. THE GROUND.

And while it’s NOT funny to the person experiencing it, it’s hilarious for everyone else. Which is why watching it happen to this poor iguana is even funnier!

PS. NO IGUANAS WERE HARMED IN THE MAKING OF THIS VIDEO!

