We caught up with Portugal. The Man at Surly after our listener meet and greet. It was so much fun and then we bonded over Motown and Alaska! Those things sound weird, but the video will explain it! Btw, have you ever thought there was something familiar about “Feel it Still”? You’re not crazy! Check it out:
About Dez
Related Articles
MAX – Lights Down Low [KS95 Music Minute with Dez]
November 27, 2017
Portugal. The Man – “Feel It Still” [KS95 Music Minute with Dez]
November 3, 2017
Demi Lovato – Sorry Not Sorry [KS95 Music Minute with Dez]
November 2, 2017