Post Malone Shades Himself In Collaboration

I love wearing my big & bold sunglasses. Cloudy, rainy days and up until the sun disappears in the sky. They make me feel fancy! But mine are prescription so I get a little envious of those of you who can just throw on any cool pair they want.

Post Malone definitely has his own unique style. Check out his new sunglasses collaboration with Arnette: here.

Would you rock Posty’s look?

Plus there’s this!

As a bonus, bio-based plastic was used to create rims that are sustainable along with eco-friendly packaging.

View this post on Instagram lost boys #PostMaloneXArnette A post shared by @ postmalone on Jul 11, 2019 at 10:00am PDT

Ok, obviously I have a selfie problem… Ha!

My ONE pair of shades that I’m ALWAYS wearing! 😎 I wanted new sunglasses before I went on vacation to Mexico and these were the perfect accessory for every outfit!

Do you have a statement accessory you love?

Carissa