Post Malone Shades Himself In Collaboration
Post Malone performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Post Malone Shades Himself In Collaboration

Posted by: Carissa September 20, 2019 0 Views

I love wearing my big & bold sunglasses. Cloudy, rainy days and up until the sun disappears in the sky.  They make me feel fancy! But mine are prescription so I get a little envious of those of you who can just throw on any cool pair they want.

Post Malone definitely has his own unique style. Check out his new sunglasses collaboration with Arnette: here.
Would you rock Posty’s look?
Plus there’s this!

As a bonus, bio-based plastic was used to create rims that are sustainable along with eco-friendly packaging.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

lost boys #PostMaloneXArnette

A post shared by @ postmalone on

Ok, obviously I have a selfie problem… Ha!

My ONE pair of shades that I’m ALWAYS wearing! 😎 I wanted new sunglasses before I went on vacation to Mexico and these were the perfect accessory for every outfit!

Do you have a statement accessory you love?

Carissa

About Carissa

Carissa
Minnesota gal and I love cooking, craft beer, snowboarding, disc golf and biking MN trails.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules