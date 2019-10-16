Practical (and timely) Costume Advice from a former Catwoman to the next: Zoe Kravitz
Actress Zoe Kravitz poses at the world premiere of the film "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" in Paris, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Practical (and timely) Costume Advice from a former Catwoman to the next: Zoe Kravitz

Jason Momoa is stoked to have his step daughter Zoe Kravitz join the DC Comic family. Scroll to see his sweet post.
Anne Hathaway, Catwoman from 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises, offered a big congratulations on the role of a lifetime.
But it’s Michelle Pfeiffer’s advice that anyone can use when dressing in costume this Halloween.

Robert Pattinson is Batman. Filming doesn’t start until January 2020. The role of the villains are to be determined. Jonah Hill is currently in talks to be either The Riddler or Penguin. Which villain do you think Jonah should play?

