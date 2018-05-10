“The Predator” trailer just debuted online!

Okay … who’s a fan of the classic Arnold Schwarzenegger film Predator? If so, this one is for you! The offical trailer for new film, The Predator, was FINALLY released online by 2oth Century Fox!

Watch the trailer below, and scroll a little further for the official synopsis of the film.

The Predator is set to hit theaters on September 14th.

“From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black’s explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.”