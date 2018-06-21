This priest slaps a crying baby during baptism…

The title pretty much sums it up.

The video is only 43-seconds long, but you can see this priest initially try to calm the crying child but in some sort of fit of frustration, he slaps the baby.

It’s actually very VERY awkward to watch, and if you keep watching you can see the (we’re assuming) father pull his screaming child away from the priest.

Nobody seems to truly know the circumstances and what happened right after, but nonetheless, people have taken to social media to state their opinions on the video.