Prince George gets a commemorative coin for his 5th birthday!

In honor of Prince George’s 5th birthday, the Royal Mint just announced that it will issue a £5 (about $6.50) commemorative coin, available to the public for purchase! Happy birthday, George!

The coin features the image of St. George, the patron saint of England, and a dragon because according to an old legend, the dragon, who lived nearby St. George’s town, would attack the locals, so St. George, a knight, took charge and killed it. Sounds cool.

The coin will be part of a Royal Mint annual set called The Progress of a Prince.

