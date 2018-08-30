Prince Harry and Meghan attended the West End production of “Hamilton”
SPOTTED: Prince Harry and Meghan went to a special charity performance of “Hamilton” in London, and met with the show’s creator Lin-Manuel Miranda!

And as a special treat, Prince Harry even sang a teeny tiny snippet from the show. Don’t blink because you’ll miss it.

Sidenote: Prince Harry is a direct descendent of King George III, a “character” featured in the hit Broadway (and now West End) musical!

Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, center, meet the cast after a gala performance of the musical Hamilton, in support of the charity Sentebale, at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London, Wednesday, Aug. 29 2018. The evening will raise awareness and funds for Sentebale’s work with children and young people affected by HIV in southern Africa. (Dan Charity/Pool Photo via AP)

