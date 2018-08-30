Prince Harry and Meghan attended the West End production of “Hamilton”

SPOTTED: Prince Harry and Meghan went to a special charity performance of “Hamilton” in London, and met with the show’s creator Lin-Manuel Miranda!
And as a special treat, Prince Harry even sang a teeny tiny snippet from the show. Don’t blink because you’ll miss it.
Sidenote: Prince Harry is a direct descendent of King George III, a “character” featured in the hit Broadway (and now West End) musical!
“You say…”
Thank you to the cast and crew of @HamiltonWestEnd for a fantastic performance, raising awareness and funds for @Sentebale‘s work with children and young people affected by HIV #HamiltonLDN pic.twitter.com/M5hmjTfhEz
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) August 29, 2018