Prince Harry and Meghan attended the West End production of “Hamilton”

SPOTTED: Prince Harry and Meghan went to a special charity performance of “Hamilton” in London, and met with the show’s creator Lin-Manuel Miranda!

And as a special treat, Prince Harry even sang a teeny tiny snippet from the show. Don’t blink because you’ll miss it.

Sidenote: Prince Harry is a direct descendent of King George III, a “character” featured in the hit Broadway (and now West End) musical!