Probation officer gets a surprise court room proposal

Posted by: Moon & Staci September 20, 2018 1 Views

This probation officer was sitting at work like any other day. She was seated in the court house when officers brought in a male defendant shackled and sporting a bright yellow prison jumpsuit. It wasn’t that unusual until Tiffany (the probation officer) realized it was her boyfriend!

OH, SNAP!

The look on her face said everything. As she looked around panicking and looking for answers she heard him tell the judge, “I’m guilty.”

What happens next is too cute … watch the video to see how it all plays out!

