Professional wedding photographers weigh in on pre-marriage warning signs!

Wedding season is FINALLY winding down, and most of us are thankful to say the least. But with all these weddings, a few wedding photographers wanted to weigh in on what they say are some of the top red flags in marriage bound couples. Thanks to the folks over at Do you agree or disagree with their thoughts?

1. One of the partners is completely uninterested in photographs.

“Not everyone is interested in photography. Most know that photography is important to their partner and so they participate willingly. But that’s not always the case.

2. The couple has more than a 20 percent rejection rate on their RSVPs.

It’s common to have about 10-15 percent of your guests unable to attend a wedding, but when you get above 20-25 percent, it’s a telltale sign that your friends and family know it is never going to work out.

3. The chemistry feels forced.

“It’s a bad sign when I’m photographing the couple and one of them overcompensates for the lack of interest from the other person. Too often, the focus is on having a great image to share on social media instead of letting the photographer capture the love that’s naturally there.

4. There’s infighting among the bridal party.

“It’s a very bad sign when there’s relentless fighting and drama between the bridal party.

5. The couple isn’t on the same page about finances.

Money is an important factor in all marriages and often plays a part in why they fail.

6. The couple makes sarcastic digs at each other while taking photos.

When I see a couple fighting or bickering throughout the day, it will only get worse and most likely lead to a split. Some couples say they’re just joking with each other but there’s usually some truth behind each dig or joking statement.

7. The relationship seems built on physical attraction alone.

We have seen couples who are really affectionate and really on each other all night ― and now they’re divorced.

8. The couple hardly spends any time together at the reception.

After the wedding ceremony, most couples are excited about the reception and it’s time to have fun and relax. Couples normally spend the evening greeting guests, dancing and celebrating. When a couple separates to talk to guests or leaves the other alone on the dance floor for hours at a time, it’s a bad sign.