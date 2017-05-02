When your Prom Dress is Delectable! Posted by: Bangs May 2, 2017 4 Views This creative Senior came up with a saucy way to make an impression at Prom! Behold the Pizza Dress! I will take what is mine with feta and bacon. Dress and throne made out of pizza boxes, hand painted fabrics, and foam for @dominos #pieceofthepiecontest #contest A post shared by Olivia Mears, the “Taco Belle” (@avantgeek) on Apr 15, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT I created a dress that dreams are made of. If only I’d had this for my prom. #pizzadress made & worn by me. A post shared by Olivia Mears, the “Taco Belle” (@avantgeek) on Apr 20, 2017 at 8:02am PDT A post shared by Olivia Mears, the “Taco Belle” (@avantgeek) on Apr 20, 2017 at 8:02am PDT 2017-05-02 Bangs