When your Prom Dress is Delectable!

Posted by: Bangs May 2, 2017

This creative Senior came up with a saucy way to make an impression at Prom! Behold the Pizza Dress!

 

I created a dress that dreams are made of. If only I’d had this for my prom. #pizzadress made & worn by me.

A post shared by Olivia Mears, the “Taco Belle” (@avantgeek) on

