Queen Elizabeth II posted on Instagram for the first time ever!

We know this might sound ridiculous, but seriously, this is cool. Queen Elizabeth II published her first post on Instagram, and it was actually pretty deep.

It was a picture of letter from the Royal Archives written in 1843 to her great-great-grandfather Prince Albert! She signed the post with an official signature, “Elizabeth R.”

And if you weren’t convinced already, the Royal Family posted about the momentous occasion on Twitter!