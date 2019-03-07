Queen Elizabeth II posted on Instagram for the first time ever!

We know this might sound ridiculous, but seriously, this is cool. Queen Elizabeth II published her first post on Instagram, and it was actually pretty deep.
It was a picture of letter from the Royal Archives written in 1843 to her great-great-grandfather Prince Albert! She signed the post with an official signature, “Elizabeth R.”
Today, as I visit the Science Museum I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert. Charles Babbage, credited as the world’s first computer pioneer, designed the “Difference Engine”, of which Prince Albert had the opportunity to see a prototype in July 1843. In the letter, Babbage told Queen Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention the “Analytical Engine” upon which the first computer programmes were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of Lord Byron. Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors. Elizabeth R. PHOTOS: Supplied by the Royal Archives © Royal Collection Trust / Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2019
And if you weren’t convinced already, the Royal Family posted about the momentous occasion on Twitter!
Today, The Queen has published her first @instagram post on The Royal Family's Instagram channel, to celebrate a visit to the @sciencemuseum
Take a look here https://t.co/fwQKuMiH4H pic.twitter.com/EozHCjqalx
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 7, 2019