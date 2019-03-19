The “Queer Eye” Fab Five give Jimmy Kimmel’s sidekick Guillermo a makeover!

The third season of “Queer Eye” was released on Netflix this past weekend, which means the boys are back and making the late night talk show rounds to promote the show!

This time Jimmy Kimmel invited four of the fab five (Antoni, Jonathan, Tan and Karamo because Bobby is probably still exhausted from completely renovating like 8 homes in the latest season) to help makeover his faithful sidekick Guillermo! The segment which is still funny and light also includes just a touch of feel good, which is perfect!

Watch the transformation below:



BONUS: Watch their full interview with Kimmel below:

