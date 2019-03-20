Quentin Tarantino drops a teaser trailer for his new film, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Quentin Tarantino drops a teaser trailer for his new film, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Quentin Tarantino’s latest film, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is centered around the “golden era” of Hollywood and stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. Read the YouTube description below:

Quentin Tarantino’s ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD visits 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore. The ninth film from the writer-director features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age.

Watch the teaser below, and check out “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” in theaters July 26!

