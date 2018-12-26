QUESTION: Did this priest ride in on a hoverboard?!

ANSWER: Yes. Yes he did.

During the Christmas Eve service a priest decided to jazz things up a bit by entering on hoverboard.

anyway my church gave the priest a hoverboard for christmas pic.twitter.com/qQ8skUbYje — jerusalynn (@vynnlo) December 25, 2018

Apparently this particular priest is known for his antics. According to this tweet, two years ago he did magic tricks during the service and last year he brought a lightsaber with him.