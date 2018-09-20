“Ralph Breaks the Internet” the official trailer

The first “Wreck-It Ralph” was a bit of a sleeper hit when it came out in 2012. While it received an 87% approval on Rotten Tomatoes, it was almost felt like people didn’t really notice until it’s DVD release.

Even to this day we don’t see too much “Wreck-It Ralph” merchandise flying off the shelves. But alas, the sequel is just around the corner and this time Ralph (voiced by John C. Reilly) and Vanellope find themselves in an online search for a broken part that will help save Vanellope’s game.

The sequel features an all-star cast of voices from Gal Gadot, Taraji P. Henson, Jane Lynch, Alfred Molina and more!

“Ralph Breaks the Internet” hits theaters November 21st.

