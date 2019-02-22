Rami Malek does not sing in Oscar nominated Bohemian Rhapsody

A combination of 3 voices were used to get the right mix for the movie Bohemian Rhapsody. But when it comes to singing, the vocals come from Queen’s master recordings of Freddie Mercury mixed with a sound-a-like, Canadian Christian rock singer, Marc Martel.

Check out his incredible talent.



So, the big question… If Rami Malek doesn’t actually sing while playing the role of a singer… does Malek deserve to win the Oscar for Actor in a Leading Role?

Nominees include:

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Bohemian Rhapsody is also nominated for Best Picture, Film Editing, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing.

I prefer the Killer Queen cover from KS95 artists 5 Seconds of Summer but this is pretty good too.

