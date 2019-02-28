Real acting or chemistry? Additional 12 minutes of footage: A Star Is Born Encore, in theaters 1 week only

Ok, I’ll believe that Bradley Cooper wasn’t terrified, but he had to be nervous performing live with Lady Gaga in front of all his industry peers!?!

Also, personally, I didn’t fall for the ‘chemistry’ between the two actors during their award show performance. Don’t get me wrong, it was a really good performance. It was emotional and Gaga & Cooper are obviously close and comfortable together… but romantic chemistry? Nah, I didn’t feel it like -that-. Not enough eye contact… not enough smirking or twinkling of eyes. They never looked lost in the moment like I expected after hearing the chemistry was so visible. But, what do I know about their chemistry?! Hear about it all from Oscar winner Lady Gaga herself.

Of course, I could be wrong on my gut feeling but they’re actors so we may never really know and it’s fun to daydream anyway.

So, 12 minutes of unseen footage, hand picked by Bradley Cooper and in theaters for 1 week… are you going to see it again?