Real Life “UP”: Man Flies in a Chair Tied to Helium Balloons

A British adventurer has flown over the countryside north of Johannesburg by sitting in a chair attached to 100 helium balloons. Tom Morgan, part of a group called The Adventurists, said: ‘It was a fairly indescribable feeling, wafting across Africa on a cheap camping chair dangling from a load of balloons’. He flew 15 miles in two hours, reaching an altitude of 8,300 feet.
About Bangs
