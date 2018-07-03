Reason No. 1 we’re thankful there aren’t gators in our 10,000 lakes!

Here in Minnesota we can complain about a lot of things. In the winter it’s too cold. In the summer it’s too hot. The mosquitos are biting us. The Junebugs are all over the place. This list goes on, but one thing we NEVER have to worry about when relaxing out on the lake … alligators!

A 15-year-old girl was chased up a tree for 30-minutes by an angry hissing alligator in Aster, Florida last Friday. Her mother frantically called 911, and Deputy Mitch Blackmon arrived just in time to shot the angry alligator.

Luckily nobody was injured, but we’re guessing that family won’t be swimming in Florida again anytime soon.

Watch the story below.

