Rebel Wilson stars in new rom-com, “Isn’t It Romantic”

A trailer for Rebel Wilson’s new rom-com, “Isn’t It Romantic” was released yesterday! Wilson plays, Natalie, a cynical woman who hits her head and finds herself trapped in a satiric romantic comedy!

And it’s got all the go-to rom-com goodness, a sassy gay friend, a career that somehow allows her to live a fabulous lifestyle in NYC, and of course a sexy stud (played by Liam Hemsworth) vying for her attention!

Watch the trailer below, and look for “Isn’t It Romantic” in theaters Valentine’s Day 2019!