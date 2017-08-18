If you received a call for a free cruise, your ship might have come in!

Anyone who has received a robocall from the Resort Marketing Group about getting a free cruise could be eligible to receive up to $900 as part of a class-action settlement.

The group made pre-recorded telemarketing calls to landlines and cell phones offering free cruises with Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian as promotions which violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

Click here to check and see if you are included