Reese Witherspoon plays “Can You Feel It?” with Jimmy Fallon

Posted by: KS95 October 30, 2019

We’ve seen Jimmy Fallon play “Can You Feel It?” with a multitude of celebrities including; Jennifer Lopez and Chrissy Teigen. This week, the late night host invited Academy Award winner Reese Witherspoon to play along!

During the game each player takes a turn sticking their hands inside boxes filled with mystery objects that they then have to identify without looking at them. Leave it to Witherspoon to take this opportunity to freak out Fallon with a few well-placed squeals.

Watch the game below:

