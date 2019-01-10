Remember baby Chanco?! She does Pantene ads now!

Baby Chanco made headlines and went completely viral because she was born with an ENORMOUS amount of of lush, beautiful hair! (Click here for a reminder!)

Now she’s just over a year old, and starring in a Pantene ad! After celebrating her first birthday back in December, Chanco rang in the new year with the debut of her Pantene ad on January 7th. In the ad she appears alongside Japanese television personality Sato Kondo. Sato is admired throughout Japan for aging gracefully and proudly displaying her beautiful gray hair. Yoshiaki Okura, Procter & Gamble Japan Hair Care Associate Brand Director, told People that the two represent women who “want to be positive and make a new start through their hair.”

