Remember IHOb? Well it’s back to IHOP…

Oh, goodness! Where to begin with the “IHOb” and “IHOP” discussion?!
In case you were living under a rock here’s the quick recap: IHOP without warning announced that they were changing their name to “IHOb.” People made a plethora of guesses about what the “b” might mean until finally they announced the “b” stood for burgers. Huh? That’s weird. Now fast-forward, and according to a tweet the whole thing was really just a stunt to “bromote” their new burgers.
Good one, IHOP … insert eye roll and sarcastic slow clap. We can now rest easy knowing IHOP’s “rebranding” was just one big dad joke.
We’re giving away 60¢ short stacks on July 17 from 7a-7p for IHOP’s 60th birthday. That’s right, IHOP! We’d never turn our back on pancakes (except for that time we faked it to promote our new burgers) pic.twitter.com/KsbkMJhKuf
— IHOP (@IHOP) July 9, 2018