As we approach another season of The Bachelorette with hometown Minnesota girl, Becca Kufrin dishing out the roses, we can’t help but still feel a little sad. As you may or may not remember our very own executive producer, Rudy opened up his heart and made a video submission for the show. Well … he didn’t get picked, and that’s okay.

But before anyone gets too invested in the group of men that DID make the cut, we want to remind you all of what a great guy Becca missed out on.

Take a look.