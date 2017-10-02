Rock Icon Tom Petty Dies at the age of 66

Posted by: KS95 October 2, 2017

Rock Icon Tom Petty has died at the age of 66.

“Tom Petty, the dynamic and iconoclastic frontman who led the band the Heartbreakers, died Monday. He was found unconscious, not breathing and in full cardiac arrest at his Malibu home Sunday night, according to TMZ, and rushed to the hospital and placed on life support. EMTs were able to find a pulse when they found him, but TMZ reported that the hospital found no brain activity when he arrived. A decision was made to pull life support. CBS confirmed Petty’s death. He was 66.”

