Roseanne tweets and now she’s cancelled!

Posted by: KS95 May 29, 2018 636 Views

Only a few hours after a racist tweet about a former top adviser to President Barack Obama from Roseanne Barr, ABC cancelled the new hit reboot.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC’s entertainment president, Channing Dungey, said in a statement.

Robert A. Iger, the chief executive of the Walt Disney Company, ABC’s corporate parent, shared Ms. Dungey’s statement on his own Twitter account, adding: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing.”

The show just ended a very successful comeback season last week and was expected to return in the fall for 13 more episodes, but it seems we will just have to wait for some other reboot to take it’s place!

Many celebrities took to Twitter to show support for ABC’s decision, and as for Barr, well … she’s “leaving Twitter.”

