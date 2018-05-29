Roseanne tweets and now she’s cancelled!

Only a few hours after a racist tweet about a former top adviser to President Barack Obama from Roseanne Barr, ABC cancelled the new hit reboot.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC’s entertainment president, Channing Dungey, said in a statement.

Robert A. Iger, the chief executive of the Walt Disney Company, ABC’s corporate parent, shared Ms. Dungey’s statement on his own Twitter account, adding: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing.”

There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) May 29, 2018

The show just ended a very successful comeback season last week and was expected to return in the fall for 13 more episodes, but it seems we will just have to wait for some other reboot to take it’s place!

Many celebrities took to Twitter to show support for ABC’s decision, and as for Barr, well … she’s “leaving Twitter.”

I apologize. I am now leaving Twitter. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018