Roseanne Barr apologizes to Valerie Jarrett during televised interview with Fox News

It’s the saga that never seems to end. You all remember the Roseanne scandal, right? Well in our latest update, Barr gave her first televised interview to Fox News. Part of her defense still stems from the fact that Barr thought Jarrett — who is of African-American descent — was actually white.

“I am sorry that you feel harmed and hurt. I never meant that, and for that I apologize. I never meant to hurt anybody or say anything negative about an entire race of people which I think, 30 years of my work can attest to,” she said.

She then followed her apology by saying, “Plus, I’d tell her she’s got to get a new haircut, seriously.”

Watch part of the interview below, and scroll a littler further down to watch one the latest videos posted to Barr’s own YouTube channel where she really gets down the nitty gritty.