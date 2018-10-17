Roseanne Barr responds to her “death” on ABC’s new show “The Conners”

ABC’s “The Conners” premiered last night, and we’re not SUPER shocked that Roseanne Barr had something to say about it.

Now whether you agree or disagree with the whole debacle is beside the point, but really Barr … another tweet?! Haven’t we learned that Twitter is NOT the best outlet when you’re angry?

I AIN’T DEAD, BITCHES!!!! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) October 17, 2018

However; in her defense Barr, in conjunction with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, also issued a formal statement following the show’s airing sharing there feelings about the death of the show’s former title character.