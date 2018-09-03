Roseanne Barr is staying “neutral” about the new spinoff “The Conners”

September 3, 2018

Now that “The Conners” has the green light … how does Roseanne Barr feel about it?

“I’m not going to curse it or bless it,” said Barr. “I’m staying neutral. That’s what I do. I’m staying neutral. I’m staying away from it. Not wishing bad on anyone, and I don’t wish good for my enemies. I don’t. I can’t. I just stay neutral. That’s what I gotta do. I have some mental health issues of depression and stuff. I got to stay in the middle or I’ll go dark, and I don’t want to go dark again. I’ve done it. After all, I was married to Tom Arnold.”

And it seems Roseanne won’t even be in the country during the October premiere. Where will she be? Israel of all places.

“I have an opportunity to go to Israel for a few months and study with my favorite teachers over there, and that’s where I’m going to go and probably move somewhere there and study with my favorite teachers. I have saved a few pennies and I’m so lucky I can go,” she said. “It’s my great joy and privilege to be a Jewish woman.”

