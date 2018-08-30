Roseanne Barr’s character is “dead” in the new ABC spin-off “The Conners”

When ABC announced, “The Conners” following the aftermath of the whole Roseanne debacle … viewers were curious how they would even address the sudden disappearance of the former title character.

Well … we now have some answers! According to John Goodman, in a recent interview he said that she’s dead. He was asked how his character would fit into the new format and he said, “It’s an unknown. I guess he’ll be mopey and sad because his wife’s dead.”

Ok then. Roseanne is “dead” and ABC moves forward with, “The Conners.” We’ll just have to keep waiting for more details…

