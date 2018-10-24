Did Ross from “Friends” (AKA David Schwimmer) rob a liquor store?!

Police in England are on the lookout for a man who looks STRIKINGLY like David Schwimmer because he stole some beer from a store.

The police already know it wasn’t actually Schwimmer, but once someone pointed out the resemblance it’s the only thing you think. Who knows … maybe it was him? Maybe that “Friends” money is running out? Maybe he cloned himself so that he could rob places in secret?

There are so many theories, and we won’t bore you with anymore, but still …