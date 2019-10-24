Row, row, row your… pumpkin?
Evelyn Buhagir, 16 months, of Pacifica, Calif. poses for a picture next to giant pumpkins at the Annual Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off Monday, Oct. 12, 2015, in Half Moon Bay, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

His goal was to grow a 1,000 pound pumpkin. So close! Large enough to make a boat out of it at 910 pounds! The mother seed (is that a term?) came from a pumpkin last year that had weighed 17-hundred pounds. With that kind of genetics and dedication, I’m sure he’ll get over the 1-thousand pound mark, next year. You think he can find a way to make it more boat-shaped in the growing process? That would probably help him stay dry. Get the full story here.

