Royal Caribbean cruise ship vs Hurricane Michael

Posted by: KS95 October 9, 2018

Cruises are supposed to be completely relaxing. Smooth sailing and leisurely activities, but unfortunately hurricane season can sometimes disrupt things. A video from aboard Royal Caribbean’s Empress of the Seas ship surfaced, and the ride looks far from smooth as the ship (and it’s passengers) experienced the brutal force of Hurricane Michael.

WARNING: If you’re on the fence about cruising in general, maybe DON’T watch this video.

