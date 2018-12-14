The Royal Christmas cards have arrived, and we LOVE them!

We love holiday cards here at KS95! And to be fair … so do a lot of people!
It’s so exciting opening up your mailbox to find a slew of beautiful holiday cards that you can display in your home throughout the holiday season. Receiving a holiday card is a tiny reminder that you have friends and family out there that love you, and went through the trouble to send you something special … with that being said … the Royals have released their new glorious holiday photos!
Let”s start with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge:
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family.
The photograph, taken by Matt Porteous, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children at Anmer Hall, and features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year. pic.twitter.com/6XqCMlhLi8
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 14, 2018
Now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex:
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share a new photograph from their Wedding Reception at Frogmore House on 19th May.
The photograph, which features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card, was taken by photographer Chris Allerton. pic.twitter.com/PQPUuRwnIj
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 14, 2018
And finally The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall:
View this post on Instagram
@ClarenceHouse and @KensingtonRoyal have today released images, which feature on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas cards this year. Swipe 👉 to see all three! The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall were photographed in the @ClarenceHouse during the summer by Hugo Burnand. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s photo was taken in the Autumn at Anmer Hall by the photographer Matt Porteous and shows The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex today shared a new photograph from their Wedding Reception at Frogmore House on 19th May. The photograph, which was taken by photographer Chris Allerton, features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year.