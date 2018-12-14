The Royal Christmas cards have arrived, and we LOVE them!

We love holiday cards here at KS95! And to be fair … so do a lot of people!

It’s so exciting opening up your mailbox to find a slew of beautiful holiday cards that you can display in your home throughout the holiday season. Receiving a holiday card is a tiny reminder that you have friends and family out there that love you, and went through the trouble to send you something special … with that being said … the Royals have released their new glorious holiday photos!

Let”s start with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge:

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family. The photograph, taken by Matt Porteous, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children at Anmer Hall, and features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year. pic.twitter.com/6XqCMlhLi8 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 14, 2018

Now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share a new photograph from their Wedding Reception at Frogmore House on 19th May. The photograph, which features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card, was taken by photographer Chris Allerton. pic.twitter.com/PQPUuRwnIj — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 14, 2018

And finally The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall: