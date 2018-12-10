Runner face plants while celebrating across the finish line!

Picture it: You’re about the cross the finish line to defend your U23 championship title. There’s no one even close to you, so you’re absolutely gonna win it. You’re proudly holding on to your country’s flags, and instead of just running you decide to cross in style. You’re gonna pull off an epic knee slide … but that’s not what happens at all. Instead you face plant and the video goes viral.

That’s what happened to Jimmy Gressier! It seems the finish was a bit too muddy and slick for a knee slide, and instead offered a hard face plant. Gressier gave a smile for good show, but ugh … how awkward.

Maybe next year he’ll opt for just running through the finish. That’s if he can defend the title again …

Watch the “epic” finish below: