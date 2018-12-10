Runner face plants while celebrating across the finish line!

Runner face plants while celebrating across the finish line!

Posted by: KS95 December 10, 2018 9 Views

Picture it: You’re about the cross the finish line to defend your U23 championship title. There’s no one even close to you, so you’re absolutely gonna win it. You’re proudly holding on to your country’s flags, and instead of just running you decide to cross in style. You’re gonna pull off an epic knee slide … but that’s not what happens at all. Instead you face plant and the video goes viral.

That’s what happened to Jimmy Gressier! It seems the finish was a bit too muddy and slick for a knee slide, and instead offered a hard face plant. Gressier gave a smile for good show, but ugh … how awkward.

Maybe next year he’ll opt for just running through the finish. That’s if he can defend the title again …

Watch the “epic” finish below:

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules