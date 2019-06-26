Ryan Murphy is bringing Broadway’s “The Prom” to Netflix

The Broadway musical, ‘The Prom’ was a breakout success! In a time full of movie to musical adaptations, The Prom was one of the few new original musicals! And when the Tony Award nominations came out, it was no surprise that The Prom was nominated in multiple categories.

It didn’t win, and shortly after it announced that it was closing in August.

Don’t miss your last chance to dance with us before the curtain closes! #ThePromMusical will play its final performance on #Broadway on August 11. @playbill https://t.co/pVffMn4xdt pic.twitter.com/VcujHM9zdW — Prom Musical (@ThePromMusical) June 20, 2019

But thanks to Ryan Murphy (what would we do without him), the short lived and beloved Broadway musical is headed to Netflix. Sadly it won’t star it’s original cast, but it will certainly be star studded with Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman already attached to the project!

There is no set release date, but the news is still exciting!