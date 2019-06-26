Ryan Murphy is bringing Broadway’s “The Prom” to Netflix
(AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Ryan Murphy is bringing Broadway’s “The Prom” to Netflix

Posted by: KS95 June 26, 2019 23 Views

The Broadway musical, ‘The Prom’ was a breakout success! In a time full of movie to musical adaptations, The Prom was one of the few new original musicals! And when the Tony Award nominations came out, it was no surprise that The Prom was nominated in multiple categories.

It didn’t win, and shortly after it announced that it was closing in August.

But thanks to Ryan Murphy (what would we do without him), the short lived and beloved Broadway musical is headed to Netflix. Sadly it won’t star it’s original cast, but it will certainly be star studded with Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman already attached to the project!

There is no set release date, but the news is still exciting!

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety, from the 2000s…The 10s and from Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules