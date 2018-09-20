Ryan Reynolds chats about working with Michael Bay

Has Ryan Reynolds always been this cool? Or did something happen right around the time he became Deadpool? Either way … he’s a pretty calm and cool dude!
Currently, Reynolds is in Florence, Italy filming a new Michael Bay action film, “Six Underground.” During a quiet moment on set, Reynolds decided to post a video to Twitter and you’ll just have to see it to believe it.
It’s pretty funny actually!
.#6Underground @netflix pic.twitter.com/jPvk3PhQpf
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 19, 2018