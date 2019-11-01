Ryan Reynolds gives sarcastic fantasy football response to Robert Downey Jr. on social media
(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Ryan Reynolds is becoming known for his social media feuds, and this time Robert Downey Jr. was on the receiving end.

This year a bunch of “superheroes” from the Marvel Cinematic Universe are taking part in a fantasy football league for charity. The social media taunting however starting started on Thursday, when RDJ posted the following message to Reynolds via Instagram.

This was Reynold’s response.

