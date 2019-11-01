Ryan Reynolds gives sarcastic fantasy football response to Robert Downey Jr. on social media

Ryan Reynolds is becoming known for his social media feuds, and this time Robert Downey Jr. was on the receiving end.
This year a bunch of “superheroes” from the Marvel Cinematic Universe are taking part in a fantasy football league for charity. The social media taunting however starting started on Thursday, when RDJ posted the following message to Reynolds via Instagram.
This was Reynold’s response.
Oh. Snap. @RobertDowneyJr #AGBOSuperheroFantasyLeague 🏈 pic.twitter.com/d6JGMuD4Kd
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 31, 2019